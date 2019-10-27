Expand / Collapse search
Departed
Published

Paul Barrere , Little Feat guitarist and singer, dead at 71

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Oct. 27are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Paul Barrere, guitarist and singer for the rock group Little Feat, has died. He was 71.

Surviving members of the band announced Barrere's passing in a statement Saturday. Little Feat said Barrere died Saturday morning at a hospital in Los Angeles due to side effects from an ongoing treatment for liver disease.

Singer/guitarist Paul Barrere of Little Feat performs on stage at The Mighty Met Acoustic Flashback benefit concert at The Canyon Club on Dec. 14, 2014 in Agoura Hills, Calif.

Singer/guitarist Paul Barrere of Little Feat performs on stage at The Mighty Met Acoustic Flashback benefit concert at The Canyon Club on Dec. 14, 2014 in Agoura Hills, Calif. (Getty)

Little Feat's lead guitarist, singer and main songwriter, Lowell George, died in 1979. But Barrere was a foundational part of Little Feat's funky, blues-inflected Southern rock. He wrote or co-wrote some of the band's most beloved songs including "Skin It Back," ''Time Loves a Hero" and "Old Folks Boogie."

Little Feat is currently on a 50th anniversary tour that Barrere sat out due to his health. It wraps up Sunday in Wilks-Barre, Pennsylvania.