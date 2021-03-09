Patrick Schwarzenegger recalls being Paris Hilton's security guard for a day: 'It was a fun experience'

Patrick Schwarzenegger has worked many different jobs, but there is one particular gig that stands out.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Monday, the 27-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger opened up about his days working at The Grove -- a mall in Los Angeles -- and revealed that he once worked as Paris Hilton’s security guard for the day.

"I did everything there: valet, security, property walks, lease management tours," Schwarzenegger said. "I have this really funny story of one time… I was a security guard for the week. Meanwhile, I have my own security guards for me because my dad was governor."

"So I’m like a 15-year-old kid with an earpiece and a suit jacket and I show up for work, and they’re like, ‘Okay, you’re security for Paris Hilton today,’" he continued. "’She’s got her book tour, she’s coming to The Grove, she’s gonna be signing autographs.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, I know Paris, but okay.’"

PATRICK SCHWARZENEGGER ON FAMILY'S NEW BLENDED THANKSGIVING PLANS WITH CHRIS PRATT AND SISTER KATHERINE

Schwarzenegger then noted that Hilton recognized the then-15-year-old for one peculiar reason relating to his father.

"She gets out of the car [and] Paris has a security guard that used to work for my dad. I show up and I greet Paris and she’s like, ‘Patrick? Schwarzenegger? What are you doing?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m your security guard for the day!’ And that was it. It was a fun experience."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Elsewhere in the interview, Schwarzenegger opened up about his life during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and revealed that he moved back in with mom Maria Shriver.

"That was… an odd dynamic," Schwarzenegger said. "It was me, my girlfriend and my mom in the house."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked how long it has been since he’s lived with his mom, Schwarzenegger revealed "since high school."

Schwarzenegger most recently starred in Netflix’s "Moxie," which was directed by Amy Poehler. The film was released on the streaming service on March 3.