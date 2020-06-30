Patrick Dempsey encourages fans to wear masks using his famous ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ quote

Patrick Dempsey played a doctor on “Grey’s Anatomy” and true to his character, Dr. Derek Shepherd, he asked fans to wear masks to stay safe amid the recent U.S. spikes in coronavirus diagnosis.

The actor, 54, posted a selfie on Monday while he was wearing a checkered print mask.

“It’s a Beautiful Day to Save Lives," Dempsey captioned the photo.

RECONCILED JILLIAN AND PATRICK DEMPSEY SELLING PACIFIC PALISADES HOME

The quote was frequently used before the actor’s character would perform surgery on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

He also added, “#WearAMask #COVID19 #YourActionsSaveLives.”

A few days prior to Dempsey’s post advising people to wear masks, he shared a video from Politico of Dr. Anthony Fauci giving prompts on how to slow the spread of coronavirus.

BRITNEY SPEARS WEARS BIKINI, FACE MASK FOR BEACH TRIP WITH BOYFRIEND SAM ASGHARI

"Please, please listen to what he is saying," the actor captioned the video.

Dempsey added: “Take a few minutes to watch this and really pay attention. We can make this go away! We are all in this together. We can do this people, but we have to be mindful and support each other. Wear a mask please.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star was on the medical drama show from 2005 when it premiered to 2015.