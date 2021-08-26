Paris Hilton soaks up some sun on yacht in Sardinia with fiancé Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is enjoying some premarital bliss with her fiancé Carter Reum.

The couple was spotted on a luxurious yacht off the coast of Sardinia, Italy on Tuesday. The "Cooking With Paris" star, 40, looked sensational in a red bikini top, patterned bottoms, and a multi-colored striped cover-up.

The back of the robe featured the phrase, "lift you higher."

The reality TV star and the businessman, also 40, are currently planning their wedding. They got engaged in February after dating for a year.

"I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner," Hilton told Vogue at the time. "Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!"

"When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it," she wrote on Instagram when she made her engagement announcement. "My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to a tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with."

Back in July, the "Simple Life" alum denied rumors she was pregnant. "I am not pregnant, not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly so definitely waiting for that part," Hilton confirmed on her podcast.

The international DJ did reveal she and Reum plan to start a family at some point. She said in January on the "Trend Reporter" podcast that she's been undergoing IVF treatments.

"He’s just my dream guy. … [Carter is] 100 per cent [the one]," Hilton gushed. "We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that."

"I'm really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life," she added. "We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like. Kim [Kardashian] is actually the one who told me about that. I didn't even know anything about it."