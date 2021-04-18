Paris Hilton says the 2004 sex tape was a betrayal of her trust: 'People were so mean'

Paris Hilton is still hurt by the sex tape her ex-boyfriend released in 2004.

The 40-year-old heiress and media personality opened up about the effect that video had on her mental health during an appearance on Vanity Fair’s Cocktail Hour, Live!

"That will always be something that will hurt me for the rest of my life," Hilton said during her panel on Thursday. "It’s always there in the back of my mind."

Hilton’s ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon, 53, sold the tape to adult entertainment distributor Red Light District in 2004, which was titled "1 Night in Paris."

The timing of the tape’s release coincided with the second season of Hilton’s reality TV show, "The Simple Life."

"When it happened, people were so mean about it to me," Hilton recalled for Vanity Fair. "The way that I was spoken about on nightly talk shows and the media, to see things with my family was just heartbreaking. I would be in tears every single day, I didn’t want to leave my house, I felt like my life was over."

Hilton went on to explain that she had no part in releasing the intimate video.

"It was a private experience between two people. You love someone, you trust someone and to have your trust betrayed like that and for the whole world to be watching and laughing," Hilton said. "It was even more hurtful to me to have these people think that I did this on purpose… That killed me."

While fighting back tears, Hilton added that she battles "post-traumatic stress disorder" whenever she has to talk about it.

Aside from feeling betrayed by Salomon, Hilton said she felt like people would never look at her the same.

Hilton has since moved on with her life and is now engaged to entrepreneur and venture capitalist Carter Reum, 40, who she has dated since April 2019.

The heiress has made major headlines in the last year after her documentary "This Is Paris" debuted in September 2020.

In the documentary, Hilton opened up about alleged abuse she experienced while enrolled in the Provo Canyon School in Utah as a teenager. Earlier this month, Hilton attended a ceremonial bill signing in the Beehive State that regulates centers for troubled teens.

Hilton provided a testimony that detailed her experiences in February.