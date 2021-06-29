Paris Hilton says making documentary helped her heal: 'I don't have nightmares anymore'

Paris Hilton made headlines with her tell-all documentary last year in which she spoke up about the alleged abuse she suffered while at boarding school.

The "Simple Life" alum, 40, told WSJ. Magazine that since revisiting her past trauma she's been able to move forward with her life.

"I used to have very bad insomnia," Hilton recalled. "But ever since I did my documentary and I've been doing all of my work for my cause to help the children, it's been so healing that I don't have nightmares anymore."

"For sleep, I probably need eight to 10 hours to feel really great the next day," she said. "My hours have changed so much; I used to be up so late at night and traveling 250 days out of the year and deejaying very late-night sets, so I used to wake up a lot later."

The reality TV alum also said the pandemic made her reprioritize.

"I learned that I can stay home, that I don't need to be everywhere, because I've always been one of those people who needs to be everywhere and then I have FOMO," Hilton said.

"I've learned that I don't need to be at every single event, I can just be at home," the hotel heiress continued. "Also, just getting so much work done with the technology we have available, I just feel like I've saved so much time. I can literally do 20 Zooms in one day, get a week's worth of work done in one day."

Hilton detailed her experience at Provo Canyon School in her YouTube Originals documentary "This Is Paris."

She told People magazine that the 11 months she attended PCS were "continuous torture," alleging that she was a victim of bullying by staffers and witnessed violent restraints. She left the school at age 18 in 1999.

Fox News spoke with six former students and one ex-staffer of the boarding school, who shared their own stories and corroborated the star's claims of either suffering or witnessing physical and mental abuse, including forced medications, beatings, solitary confinement, and bullying by staff.

PCS declined to address the allegations ahead of Hilton’s documentary, telling Fox News in a statement in Sept., "Originally opened in 1971, Provo Canyon School was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000. We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time."

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.