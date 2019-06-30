Pamela Anderson's ex Adil Rami denies abuse allegations

Pamela Anderson's ex, soccer star Adil Rami, denied allegations that he was abusive to the "Baywatch" beauty.

Rami, 33, wrote a long Instagram post in his native French explaining that he'd kept silent because he was "shocked" and worried that he felt he could not "speak [on the allegations] without every word being interpreted."

"I hallucinate because it is so bad, those who know me know who I am and what are my principles, they know that this is impossible and that I'm incapable of doing such things," he wrote. "If she wanted to hurt me she chose very well. She knows that my commitment to the cause of violence against women is something very important for me."

Rami was suspended from his role as an ambassador for Solidarité Femmes, a French domestic violence charity, following the allegations.

"I respect the people at Solidarité Femmes that I have met, and their fight, far too much," he wrote. "It is really disgusting."

He said of the suspension, "I respect the decision of the association. I'm sad about it, but I respect it. It's one thing to lie to keep a good relationship with her ex and her children but lying about violence in order to hurt me that's going too far and it's unjust. Once again, I won't allow these false accusations on me and my family to remain unanswered. All of this is too bad."

He concluded, "There you are, I said what I had on the heart. I will leave it to the pros to deal with it now. For me, I'll look to the future. Adil."

Anderson, 51, accused Rami of having a "double life" during their two-year relationship.

The "Borat" actress and domestic violence survivors' advocate published a series of emails that she allegedly exchanged with Rami's ex and mother of his children, Sidonie Biémont, in which Biémont allegedly claims that she and Rami still had a romantic and sexual relationship while he was with Anderson.

Biémont allegedly claimed in the exchange that Rami told her his romance with the "Barb Wire" star was simply a platonic friendship being played up for press. Anderson vehemently denied that, saying that she and Rami had even purchased a home together in France.

Far more damaging were Anderson's allegations of domestic violence against Rami. She accused the Marseilles defender of "crushing" her hands so badly that she couldn't open a bottle and said he "threw [her] around by [her] hair" during a fight last summer. She also alleged that Rami isolated her from her close friends, including photographer David LaChappelle, with whom Anderson worked for decades.

A source close to Anderson told Fox News that none of her friends wanted her to be with Rami, who they felt was too controlling — but noted that they never knew just how bad his behavior allegedly was until Anderson finally left him for good. The source also claimed that many of Anderson's close friends and family hoped she would reconcile with on-again off-again ex-husband Rick Salomon.

Reps for Anderson and Rami did not immediately return requests for comment on Rami's denial.