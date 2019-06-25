Pamela Anderson dumps soccer star boyfriend Adil Rami, accuses him of cheating, abuse

Pamela Anderson dumped her boyfriend of more than two years, French soccer star Adil Rami, and accused him of cheating on her and alluded that he may have been abusive during their relationship.

The "Baywatch" beauty posted a picture with her now-ex on Instagram Tuesday, writing, "It’s hard to accept. The last (more than) 2.years of my life have been a big lie. I was scammed, led to believe ... we were in big love. I’m devastated to find out in the last few days that he was living a double life. He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control 2 women’s hearts and minds like this - I’m sure there were others. He is the monster. How could I have helped so many people @ndvhofficial and not be wise enough or able to help myself?"

Anderson, 51, tagged the National Domestic Violence Hotline's official Instagram account in her post. She went on to detail more allegations against the Marseilles, France, based soccer player, saying she spoke to his ex-girlfriend, Sidonie Biémont, with whom he shares twins Zayn and Madi, born in 2016, and hinted that Rami and Biémont's relationship wasn't actually over when she dated him.

PAMELA ANDERSON DODGES QUESTIONS ABOUT SOCCER PLAYER BOYFRIEND ADIL RAMI AMID SPLIT RUMORS

PAMELA ANDERSON SAYS YOUNGER BOYFRIEND ADIL RAMI HELPS HER COPE WITH MENOPAUSE

"He lied to her about all too. She’s also in shock and is very sad," Anderson lamented. "It’s the evidence I needed to move on. He can’t hurt us more. He warned me that all the tabloids in France are his and his sisters friends? They control all - So my last note is here on Instagram."

The "Barb Wire" actress claimed that Rami, 33, would never leave her side unless she went away to work and that he frequently questioned her whereabouts and who she was spending time with, saying she initially believed it was because he loved her so much, but that she now believes it's because he was insecure, controlling and distrustful.

Anderson also accused Rami of alienating her from her close friends and loved ones, including photographer David LaChappelle, who she said warned her that Rami was a "liar" and "not to be trusted."

PAMELA ANDERSON SUPPORTS FRENCH BOYFRIEND AT WORLD CUP

She also slammed Rami's activism for domestic violence prevention and aid, accusing him of doing so only for positive publicity, accusing him of "physical and emotional torture."

PAMELA ANDERSON CALLS FOR AN END TO REALITY TV

"He should not be the face of protecting women from domestic violence. Or protecting women at all. He did this to improve image- only," she wrote. "He has no respect for any woman but his mother. And he lies to her too - they all lie. It’s very painful. I’m so so sad. I will feel my feelings and move on."

"Every time he chased me to say he’d die without me," she continued. "He’d go to therapy. He wouldn’t hurt me again. He wanted us to live in Malibu one day. I even emailed my friend who owns LA team for him for next year. Like he asked me to."

Anderson, who's resided with Rami in France since their relationship began, said she is leaving the country and rebuffing his efforts to win her back.

PAMELA ANDERSON: WE'VE LOST TOO MANY GOOD MEN TO 'PORN AND PLAYSTATION'

PAMELA ANDERSON BLASTS #METOO MOVEMENT, SAYS FEMINISM CAN 'GO TOO FAR'

"I will leave France now," she concluded. "He has tried all - He has sent flowers letters - I did not accept. He showed up to my hotel. Security took him away. I have a bodyguard because he scares me. He has hurt me and threatened me many times."

A source told Fox News that none of Anderson's friends liked her with Rami and that many were rooting for her to reunite with ex-husband Rick Salomon. An insider also confirmed that Anderson had been courted by billionaire Evgeny Lebedev.

Rami is not the first of Anderson's exes to be accused of domestic violence. The pinup's first husband, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, served six months for spousal battery for a 1998 assault that reportedly left the blond bombshell bruised and with a torn fingernail. Anderson was holding their then-infant son, Dylan, at the time of the assault.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for Rami and Anderson did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.