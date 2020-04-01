Padma Lakshmi performs 'quarantine soul train' dance in tiny silk dress

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Padma Lakshmi danced her way through her 18th day of quarantine amid the coronavirus crisis.

The "Top Chef" host, 49, created a Tik Tok video inside of her home, grooving to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" and Doja Cat's "Candy."

"This took precisely 29 takes 😂 ," Lakshmi captioned a video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday along with the hashtags #tiktoktrials #whatididforlove and #quarantinesoultrain.

Lakshmi showed off her curves in a tiny silk dress as she moved her hips. The television personality explained on Twitter that her dance was only possible thanks to the help of her daughter.

"When your daughter painstakingly teaches you a tiktok dance on the 18th day of the quarantine... concept, shooting & wardrobe choice: #littlehands music choice: me," she tweeted.

The actress appears to be standing in her bathroom as a clawfoot tub is noticeable in the background. The Tik Tok video also applied a filter that filled the room with colorful lights as if she were at a disco.

Lakshmi's moves appeased her followers, who ended up asking for more.

"Omg. I will pack my life and go wherever you say," one fan commented on the star's video.

"When are 'quarantine soul train' videos going to be a thing? Everyone dresses up in their grooviest outfits and posts their own soul train dance?!?!" another wrote.

"Here for this padma!!!!" another fan commented.

One person added: "my god you're even hot in these dorky tick tock vids.

"Waiting for your tiktok Savage rendition!!" another pleaded.

The cookbook author has been keeping her fans up to date with how she's keeping busy at home. On Tuesday, Lakshmi shared a video of herself preparing an Indian dish in the kitchen.

"Quarantine Cooking 👩🏽‍🍳: Indian Food Edition We made kootu! Click to watch the full version in IGTV," she informed her fans.

The chef has also shown off her expertise in the kitchen with recipes for a soup containing leftover chipotle chicken she had on hand as well as tacos with homemade taco seasoning.

Lakshmi joins dozens of celebrities who have used their social media while quarantining to share an inside look into their daily lives in isolation.

Some stars, including Kevin Bacon and Miley Cyrus have even launched their own social media initiatives to spread the message of staying indoors as a means to not infect others or pick up the virus in public.