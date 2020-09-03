Padma Lakshmi declares '50 is the new 30' in age-defying bikini snap

Padma Lakshmi showed off her sizzling bikini body for her 50th birthday on Sept. 1.

The “Top Chef” star is years past her modeling days, but she hasn’t changed much.

Lakshmi wore a tiny pink bikini during a recent beach trip.

PADMA LAKSHMI CELEBRATES 50TH BIRTHDAY WITH BIKINI SNAP, REFLECTS ON ‘YEAR OF MISERY AND ELATION’

Her tiny frame and toned abs were on full display.

“50 is the new 30, feel like I’m just getting started,” the “Taste The Nation” host said in a Twitter post.

Lakshmi then posted two more bikini pictures.

“Thank you for all of your sweet birthday wishes 💖 here's to the next 50 🌞,” she said on Instagram, reposting her swimsuit photos from Twitter.

PADMA LAKSHMI REVEALS SHE EATS OVER 7,000 CALORIES A DAY WHEN FILMING ‘TOP CHEF’

Lakshmi dished on her secrets to a toned body in an interview with Women’s Health in July.

“I started going to Pilates a few years ago, because my chiropractor recommended it for my back,” she said. The “Top Chef” star was diagnosed with scoliosis at age 13. “Pilates changed my body. It made me strong in places I didn’t know I needed to be.”

Aside from body goals, Lakshmi has had many achievements, such as the success of her show “Taste the Nation” on Hulu, and increased family time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I cannot ask for anything more. I am truly blessed: a loving and attentive partner, a child that continues to be a miracle every day and work that I am proud of and fully engaged by with people I love,” she wrote on Instagram on her 50th birthday.

Lakshmi concluded: “I am today very lucky. But I am also a product of the toil and troubles my younger self endured. And I thank that version of me.”