Padma Lakshmi celebrates 50th birthday with bikini snap, reflects on ‘year of misery and elation’

Padma Lakshmi is ringing her 50th with some “Birthday thoughts.”

The “Top Chef” star hit the half-century mark on Tuesday and in celebrating her milestone, reflected on the year as a whole while offering inspirational words for her fans.

“This year has been a mix of misery and elation. The whole world was swallowed up by the plague In March. We were lucky but so many weren’t and I felt an impending doom, a creeping anxiety I could not shake,” she penned in a lengthy post on Instagram. “Then another Black life was taken and it was good that we all rose up- but so painful too. So painful that some of our fellow Americans could not even bring themselves to say that Black lives matter, some who hold our highest offices.”

The India-born beauty, whose mother Vijaya is a retired oncology nurse, said amid the global coronavirus pandemic, her family has grown together in unimaginable ways and took the moment to issue a minuscule pat on the back for the success of her Hulu series “Taste the Nation.”

“But personally, at home things were peaceful. We made a cocoon for our family. We lived for the first time-all under one roof. We became closer,” she explained. “And professionally, I finally got to show the world what I would do if I got to build a show from scratch. 'Taste the Nation' was well received beyond my wildest dreams, 100% even on rotten tomatoes!”

Lakshmi said the best part of creating “Nation” for the streaming giant was “hearing how all of you felt when you watched it, reading how families watched together. The episode with my mother and littlehands felt like a tribute to all my mother and millions of other immigrant parents had sacrificed.”

The former model shared a revealing bikini snap while she stood along a beach and held a small starfish in the palm of her hand. A second image showed her among her family in a swimming pool.

“I cannot ask for anything more. I am truly blessed: a loving and attentive partner, a child that continues to be a miracle every day and work that I am proud of and fully engaged by with people I love,” she cherished. “I am today very lucky. But I am also a product of the toil and troubles my younger self endured. And I thank that version of me.”

Lakshmi issued a huge token of appreciation to her fans “for joining me on this trip.”

Added the author and activist, “I have loved sharing it with all of you everyday (even the Trump supporters).”