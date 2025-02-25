Ozzy Osbourne reveals music saved him after rockstar thought his 'number was up'

Ozzy Osbourne has dealt with some tough times since his "fateful" 2019 fall, and he's ready to share his journey.

On Tuesday, Paramount+ announced a feature-length documentary, "No Escape From Now," will show Osbourne's life over the past six years, which will give fans a look at the rock legend "like you’ve never seen before."

"The last six years have been full of some of the worst times I’ve been through. There’s been times when I thought my number was up," Osbourne said in a press release obtained by Fox News Digital.

"But making music and making two albums saved me. I’d have gone nuts without music."

OZZY OSBOURNE NOTE STARTED BLACK SABBATH, BAND MEMBER RECALLS

The documentary will give "an honest, warm and deeply personal portrait of one of the greatest rock stars of all-time, detailing how the singer’s world shuddered to a halt six years ago, forcing him to contemplate who he really is, confront his own mortality and question whether or not he can ever perform on stage for one last time."

"The last six years have been full of some of the worst times I’ve been through. There’s been times when I thought my number was up." — Ozzy Osbourne

The documentary, which is in production, will show how Osbourne's Parkinson's diagnosis altered his life.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Production began in early 2022, when the musician was recording his 13th studio album, "Patient Number 9." Production will continue throughout the summer when Osbourne attempts to take the stage with his Black Sabbath bandmates for the final time at Villa Park in his hometown of Birmingham July 5.

Along with Osbourne's wife, Sharon, and their children, the documentary will include several prominent figures in the rock star's life, including Tony Iommi, Duff McKagan, Robert Trujillo, Billy Idol, Maynard James Keenan, Chad Smith, guitarist Zakk Wylde, producer Andrew Watt and Billy Morrison.

Sharon noted the documentary shows how "hard" life has been for her husband over the past several years.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"This film is an honest account of what has happened to Ozzy during the last few years. It shows how hard things have been for him and the courage he has shown while dealing with a number of serious health issues, including Parkinson’s," Sharon said.

"It’s about the reality of his life now. We have worked with a production team we trust and have allowed them the freedom to tell the story openly. We hope that story will inspire people that are facing similar issues to Ozzy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A release date for "Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now" has not been set, but it is expected to premiere on Paramount+ later this year.