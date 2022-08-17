Owen Wilson says Marvel 'scolded' him 'multiple times' for sharing information on his 'Loki' role

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Owen Wilson has been reprimanded by Marvel Studios.

In an interview with ComicBook, Wilson shared that the studio is "kind of uptight" when it came to the actor sharing details about the "Loki" series.

"Yeah, we're doing that. Yeah, Tom [Hiddleston] is great," Wilson said of being back on set for season two. "Doing ‘Loki,’ and we're filming that now in London."

Wilson stars as Mobius M. Mobius in the television series. He stars alongside Tom Hiddleston, who takes on the title role, Sophia Di Martino, Jonathan Majors, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tara Strong and Sasha Lane.

During the interview with the outlet, Wilson stopped himself from answering certain questions since he’s been "scolded" by Marvel.

"Well, I do think that... you know, we'll see what happens with this one," he said. "I immediately get kind of self-conscious because they're so kind of uptight."

Wilson was asked by "Secret Headquarters" co-director Ariel Schulman about the scolding.

"Yes," Wilson said about being scolded. "Yeah, multiple times."

The "Wedding Crashers" star portrays The Guard in the new Paramount+ movie "Secret Headquarters," which is currently streaming on Paramount+. He stars alongside Jesse Williams and Michael Pena in the newly released film.

The second season of "Loki" is due in the summer of 2023.

The series lead, Hiddleston, revealed in an appearance on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2019 that he never auditioned for the role of Loki, but was gunning for the role as his brother, Thor.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Basically, at the time, they were looking for less well-established actors, so that the audience didn't have an association," the Broadway star told the late-night TV host.

"They just wanted people to see these new characters, these new actors and the remit was, if you're over 6 foot and you've got blonde hair, you can come have a pop at it," he said. "So... I never auditioned for Loki. I only auditioned for Thor, which is nuts."

Hiddleston spoke with Fallon before the first season of "Loki" was released and said, "It is amazing. I never expected it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued: "You know, I auditioned for the first ‘Thor’ film 10 years ago, in 2009, and I just thought I was auditioning or a movie, you know? An interesting part. An interesting movie."

"Back then, the Marvel Universe was only… they'd just made ‘Iron Man’ and I thought, 'I'll have a go.' I didn't expect to be cast at all, so I've got my own show," he added. "So exciting. We go into production next year, and that's about as much as I can tell you."