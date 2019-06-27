Tom Hiddleston to make Broadway debut in 'Betrayal'

Tom Hiddleston has gained acclaim for his take on comic book villains and spies, but his latest role won't be on the big screen.

The "Avengers" star will make his Broadway debut later this year, starring in a revival of the Harold Pinter play "Betrayal," according to Deadline. Hiddleston's co-stars in the production include "Daredevil" actor Charlie Cox and British actress Zawe Ashton.

Per the outlet, the aforementioned cast participated in an original run at London's West End earlier this year, and they'll return to the show at New York City's Bernard B. Jacobs Theater this summer for a 17-week run. Previews for "Betrayal" begin August 14, before an official opening date on September 5.

A previous production of "Betrayal" also hit Broadway back in 2013, with James Bond star Daniel Craig in the lead role.

Jamie Lloyd, the revival's director and producer, spoke to Deadline about the upcoming show, saying he's "thrilled" American audiences will get to watch Hiddleston's performance, alongside the rest of the cast.

"Watching this remarkable cast bring new life to Harold Pinter’s greatest work has been one of the most gratifying and exciting experiences of my life in the theater,” Lloyd said. “I am thrilled that American audiences will have the chance to witness their stunning performances."

Before being launched to international fame as the beloved "Thor" villain Loki, Hiddleston was already an established theater actor, garnering a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Newcomer in a Play for his 2007 role in the play "Cymbeline." He also played the title role in a 2017 British production of Shakespeare's "Hamlet."

Hiddleston also made headlines earlier this week, when he confirmed rumors that he'll be starring in a "Loki" television series for Disney's new streaming service, Disney+.

"All I can tell you is that it is called 'Loki'," Hiddleston told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. It is a new departure... but I can’t explain why."