'OutDaughtered' star Danielle Busby's husband asks for prayers amid her mystery illness and 'invasive test'

"OutDaughtered" star Danielle Busby’s husband asked fans for prayers after she was hospitalized to undergo her most "invasive test" amid ongoing health struggles.

The 37-year-old mother of six’s husband, Adam, took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of his wife in a hospital bed with a mask on. In the caption for the image, he explains that she underwent a test on Tuesday that the family hopes will shed some light on why she’s been feeling ill recently.

"Today is the day of @dbusby ‘s most invasive test so far. Praying it leads to answers and a clear direction for the doctors," he wrote. "This is all we are comfortable with sharing at the moment. Please respect that in this current time of uncertainty and refrain from speculation. Just asking for prayers. We will definitely share updates as Danielle is comfortable."

Later in the day, he took to his Instagram story to thank fans for their outpouring of support. However, he did not share any more details about the test or the results.

The tests come more than a month after Adam announced on Instagram that she was admitted to the emergency room due to some "alarming sensations in her arms and legs."

Crazy how fast your day can turn... if you would, please say a prayer for @dbusby," Adam wrote in the Nov. 15 post. "Currently in the ER running tests for some alarming sensations in her arms and legs. It just happened rather quickly today."

As Us Weekly notes, Danielle took to her own Instagram Story recently to give her own update on what’s going on.

"I have been seeing multiple doctors to try & help figure out what’s going on with me. I was led to the care of a Cardiologist and Rheumatologist, who have both been amazing," she explained. "Lots of tests have been done for both doctors … some results have come back OK, and some … not so much."

The duo are stars of the TLC reality show that chronicles their journey as parents to 9-year-old daughter Blayke and 5-year-old quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Riley, Parker and Hazel.