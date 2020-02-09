Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Oscars
Published

Oscars 2020: Charlize Theron channels Angelina Jolie on red carpet

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Oscars 2020 fashion: Spike Lee and Billy PorterVideo

Oscars 2020 fashion: Spike Lee and Billy Porter

Oscars 2020: Director Spike Lee wears a suit to honor Kobe Bryant as actor Billy Porter's 24k gold ensemble turns heads.

Charlize Theron has arrived at the Oscars red carpet.

The actress hit the red carpet on Sunday wearing a sleek black gown with a long train. The dress featured a thigh-high slit, which channeled Angelina Jolie's 2012 gown. According to People, the look was from Dior Haute Couture.

Her outfit was also accompanied by a diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co. valued at $5 million and featured 165 diamonds total. She also sported diamond studs and band rings from the jeweler.

OSCARS 2020: SEE THE STARS OUTFITS AT THE ACADEMY AWARDS

Charlize Theron attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Charlize Theron attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Alongside the 44-year-old actress was her mother Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz, who wore a blue striped gown with long sleeves.

Like mother, like daughter, Maritz also showed of bright blonde hair, but in a down hairstyle with soft curls as opposed to her daughter's pixie cut.

Angelina Jolie poses on the red carpet at the Hollywood &amp; Highland Center Theatre during the 84th Academy Awards, Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. 

Angelina Jolie poses on the red carpet at the Hollywood &amp; Highland Center Theatre during the 84th Academy Awards, Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012.  (Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

OSCARS 2020: PARTIAL WINNERS LIST

The actress is among several stars that have turned out for the red carpet.

Renée Zellweger hit the carpet in a stunning one-shoulder dress, while Kelly Ripa donned a black gown with a large embellishment over one shoulder.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz and Charlize Theron attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz and Charlize Theron attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spike Lee also paid tribute to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant by wearing a purple-and-yellow jacket with the number 24 stitched in, while Natalie Portman turned heads wearing a cape with the names of female directors who weren't nominated this year written on it.