Oscars 2020: Charlize Theron channels Angelina Jolie on red carpet

Charlize Theron has arrived at the Oscars red carpet.

The actress hit the red carpet on Sunday wearing a sleek black gown with a long train. The dress featured a thigh-high slit, which channeled Angelina Jolie's 2012 gown. According to People, the look was from Dior Haute Couture.

Her outfit was also accompanied by a diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co. valued at $5 million and featured 165 diamonds total. She also sported diamond studs and band rings from the jeweler.

Alongside the 44-year-old actress was her mother Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz, who wore a blue striped gown with long sleeves.

Like mother, like daughter, Maritz also showed of bright blonde hair, but in a down hairstyle with soft curls as opposed to her daughter's pixie cut.

The actress is among several stars that have turned out for the red carpet.

Renée Zellweger hit the carpet in a stunning one-shoulder dress, while Kelly Ripa donned a black gown with a large embellishment over one shoulder.

Spike Lee also paid tribute to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant by wearing a purple-and-yellow jacket with the number 24 stitched in, while Natalie Portman turned heads wearing a cape with the names of female directors who weren't nominated this year written on it.