Orlando Bloom opens up about near-death experience: 'Quite a dark time'

Orlando Bloom got personal about a harrowing near-death experience he suffered as a teenager in honor of World Mental Health Day.

"When I was 19 I fell three floors from a window and broke my back," the actor, who serves as an international goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, said in a video shared by the organization on its Instagram account. "I was very fortunate to survive the fall because my spinal cord was still just intact. I was told for the first four days that I may never walk again."

"That was really the beginning of what was a long and painful journey for me into recognizing and understanding some of the patterns that had been in my life that had led me to having numerous accidents," he continued. "And the culmination was breaking my back, which was a near-death experience."

Following the accident, Bloom underwent spinal surgery, after which he recalled his complicated recovery journey in which he had to wear a brace.

"I would say the months after the fall were quite a dark time," he revealed. "As somebody who’d sort of always been very active in my life, it felt very restrictive all of a sudden and I was in a lot of pain."

Last year, Bloom reflected on the 1998 incident on his Instagram.

"That’s me in my back brace circa 1998 about 3months after I fell 3 floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis," he wrote in 2021, captioning a clip of himself riding a bike while wearing the brace and smiling, despite his injuries. "Grateful everyday for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on my edge (safer now)," he added.