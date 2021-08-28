Orlando Bloom reflects on 'narrowly escaping death and paralysis' after 1998 fall

Orlando Bloom took some time to reflect on a life-threatening fall the star suffered back in 1998, sharing details of the accident on social media.

"That’s me in my back brace circa 1998 about 3months after I fell 3floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis," wrote the 44-year-old actor on Instagram, captioning a flick of himself riding a bike while wearing the brace and smiling, despite his injuries.

"Grateful everyday for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on my edge (safer now)," he added, sharing a second photo of himself today, riding with a friend.

Bloom’s fiancée, Katy Perry, commented on the post, writing, "I love you." Miranda Kerr, the actor’s ex-wife, also wrote, "So proud of you."

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor previously discussed the fall with GQ, telling the publication in 2005 that the incident happened while climbing a rooftop terrace with friends. When a drainpipe he scaled collapsed, the star fell three stories.

"Until then, I didn’t have a healthy appreciation for life and death — that we’re not invincible," Bloom told the magazine. "And for four days, I faced the idea of living in a wheelchair for the rest of my life. I went to some dark places in my mind. I realized, I’m either going to walk again or I’m not."

"But that accident has informed everything in my life," he continued. "Until you’re close to losing it, you don’t realize. I used to ride motorbikes and drive cars like everything was a racetrack; it was ridiculous. It wasn’t because I thought it was cool; it was just because I loved living on the edge. But I’ve chilled."