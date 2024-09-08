Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies

Orlando Bloom thought he 'was gonna die' from 52-pound weight loss for new movie

Bloom's fiancée, Katy Perry, "was freaked out" by his dramatic transformation

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom in real estate battle with dying veteran Video

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom in real estate battle with dying veteran

'Outnumbered' reacts to the yearslong legal battle between an elderly veteran suffering from Huntington's disease and the celebrity power couple in California.

Orlando Bloom lost nearly a third of his body weight to play a revived boxer in his upcoming film, "The Cut," which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last week. 

The actor, 47, detailed the rigorous process, admitting that it impacted more than just his physical health.

"I basically tiered down the food over a three-month period until just before filming, [when] I was at my lightest. I dropped 52 pounds, and I was about 185 when I started," Bloom said at Variety's Toronto Film Festival Studio. "I dropped quite a lot of weight, and I was very mentally challenged as well."

KATY PERRY REVEALS ORLANDO BLOOM'S X-RATED REWARD FOR COMPLETING CHORES

Orlando Bloom in a classic tuxedo on the Cannes carpet

Orlando Bloom lost nearly one-third of his body weight to portray a boxer in his upcoming film, "The Cut." (Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

In a conversation with People magazine, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Lord of the Rings" star elaborated on his preparation for what he called a "taxing" role, saying, "I was very hangry. . . . The last three weeks in London, before we started filming, were just tuna and cucumber." 

In the film, Bloom's character is tasked with losing an excessive amount of weight in a six-day period in order to step back into the ring.

"I dropped quite a lot of weight, and I was very mentally challenged as well."

— Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom in a white shirt and tan jacket soft smiles on the carpet

Orlando Bloom attends the "Knights Of Charity Gala" Photocall at Château de la Croix des Gardes on July 22, 2024, in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Bloom says his longtime partner, singer Katy Perry, found his transformation harrowing. After viewing the film, Perry "was freaked out," Bloom shared. "She watched it and was like, ‘I need a stiff drink.’" 

But she also cried.

"She was really moved. She knew what it took," Bloom said.

Katy Perry in a one-shoulder sparkly black gown smiles ont he carpet with Orlando Bloom in a white turtleneck and black jacket at the Toronto International Film Festival

Katy Perry supported her longtime-love Orlando Bloom at the Toronto International Film Fesitval on Thursday. (Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Bloom said that over the course of filming, he thought he might not make it. 

"I literally thought I was gonna die," he told the outlet, adding that Perry supported him every step of the way. "She was there throughout, with the kids and stuff. . . . It's hard for your family."

In 2020, Bloom and Perry welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove. Bloom first became a father in 2011, when he and ex-wife Miranda Kerr welcomed their son, Flynn.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Katy Perry in a black off the shoulder dress holds hands with Orlando Bloom in a traditional tuxedo at the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony

Orlando Bloom says Katy Perry was supportive throughout the filming process. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Bloom's costar, Caitríona Balfe, told the outlet that having a family only amplifies the anguish of the challenging filming process.

"You can do stuff like that when you're on your own, it's one thing about being single. We were all younger before we had families [and] you can kind of throw yourself into something. But when you have to come home, and you have to be a parent."

Balfe said the English actor looked "gaunt" prior to filming. 

"The transformation was shocking . . . I was like, ‘You look like a raisin.’" 

Orlando Bloom in a white jacket in Cannes

Orlando Bloom looked "gaunt" before filming, according to his costar. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bloom said that throughout the filming process, he gained weight back.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending