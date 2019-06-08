Orlando Bloom had his dog's skeleton mounted at home

Orlando Bloom has revealed that he still has his dog's skeleton preserved and wishes him goodnight.

The actor, 42, opened up about having the remains of his beloved pooch Sidi at his home during a recent interview.

He told Dog's Monthly: "He was a great companion and I was very upset when he died. I had his skeleton mounted so that he stays with me."

"I know that sounds a little odd to some people, but it is quite tastefully done and I still get to say goodnight to him."

Orlando rescued the black Saluki mix in 2004, after meeting him as a stray while filming "Kingdom of Heaven" in Morrocco.

The actor was regularly spotted walking Sidi in New York before his death, however, in 2015 revealed that the dog was suffering from liver disease on Instagram and he died a year later.

The actor has since gone on to adopt new pup Mighty, who he regularly shares photos of on his social media and confessed that he is a keen animal lover.

He admitted: "'I’m British and we are a nation of dog lovers. But even if I wasn’t British, I would still be an animal lover and especially a dog lover - I just cannot help myself."

It seems a love of animals is one of the many things that Orlando and fiance Katy Perry have got in common too, as the singer regularly posts snaps with her Teacup Poodle, Nugget.

The couple got engaged in February after dating on and off for the past few years.

And sources previously revealed how the star couple are set to say their vows at a theme park.

They said: "She is busily planning the wedding of her dreams and is taking charge of the creative side.

“Money is no object when it comes to bringing the bride’s fantasies to life. She wants to exchange vows at Cinderella’s Castle at Disney World in Florida."

Katy has also spoken about her desire to have Lionel Richie perform at her wedding during an interview to promote American Idol - where the pair both serve as judges.

She said: "You can sing at our wedding. For free!"

Lionel replied: "By the way, I don't mind that. I am so into our little marriage here, that I've gotta tell you I just feel like we're part of the family."

Katy recently revealed how Orlando extravagantly popped the question in a helicopter - but things didn't quite go to plan.

She confessed: "It was Valentine's Day. We went to dinner and I thought we were going to see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter.

"The funny part is we had champagne in the helicopter and the [ring] box was in his pocket and he had written down everything he wanted to say on a note to divert."

But his plan to distract Katie with his romantic note fell flat when he struggled to remove the large ring box from his coat pocket.

Katy quipped: "He's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket and he rips his coat pocket and then his elbow goes into the champagne!"

This story appeared in The Sun.