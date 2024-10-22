One Direction star Liam Payne's death and final days under investigation by Argentinian officials

Liam Payne's death remains under investigation as officials attempt to reconstruct his final hours, according to the Public Prosecutor's Office.

The head of the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No. 14, Andres Esteban Madrea, met with Payne's father, Geoff Payne, and informed him that "the toxicological and histopathological studies complementary to the autopsy have not yet been completed, and that their results are necessary to decide on the release of the body," according to a release published on Tuesday.

"He also informed him that the prosecution is not aware to date of other studies or laboratory analyses and has not released any type of specific technical report outside the exclusive framework of the investigation and the judicial process corresponding to the case."

In addition, reports are being carried out on "cell phones, computers, photographs and videos from security cameras that require a longer analysis time."

Authorities have received "numerous statements" that "were also taken to reconstruct the victim's final hours and the scene of the events, a process that is still ongoing with hotel workers, acquaintances, technical and medical professionals, and other people linked to the victim through their work."

Payne's died on Oct. 16 as a "result of the fall he suffered from the balcony of the third floor room of the hotel in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo where he was staying," according to the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No. 16, temporarily headed by Marcelo Roma. He was 31.

Circumstances surrounding Payne's death are still being investigated as a "dubious" death, although it appeared as though Payne had been alone when the fall occurred and that the musician was "going through some type of outbreak resulting from substance abuse," according to the preliminary report.

Authorities confirmed Payne died after 5 p.m. at the Casa Sur hotel in the Palermo district, located on Costa Rica Street. An employee called the emergency line to ask for help for a guest who was "under the influence of drugs and alcohol who had destroyed some objects in the room."

On Monday, The Associated Press reported that initial toxicology results showed that the 31-year-old died with cocaine in his system.

Final toxicology results are still pending and not expected to be made public for weeks, but the preliminary report "suggested evidence of exposure to cocaine," an official explained to the outlet before stressing that the initial results were not an accurate reading of the amount that was circulating in his blood when he died.

In addition, the official spoke to the outlet under the condition of anonymity. A preliminary autopsy report released last week revealed that the One Direction singer died from "polytrauma" and "an internal and external hemorrhage."

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.