George Clooney’s elaborate Bill Clinton prank duped Hollywood's elite for years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

George Clooney is doubling down on his reputation as one of Hollywood’s biggest pranksters, revealing that one of his past tricks involved impersonating former President Bill Clinton.

During an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s "New Heights" podcast, the Oscar-winning actor, 64, shared that one prank involved using fake presidential stationery.

The conversation began with Jason pressing him on a long-circulating rumor that he once wrote fake Clinton letters to A-list actors.

GEORGE CLOONEY CLAIMS HE'S NEVER HAD AN ARGUMENT WITH WIFE OF 11 YEARS

"So, no — Jimmy Kimmel gave me a stack of stationery with a presidential seal and Bill Clinton's name on it," Clooney explained. "And I would send notes to all these actors from Bill Clinton, I'd sign it — and I'd find a movie that wasn't a great film, and I'd write, ‘I loved you in this film.’"

According to Clooney, it wasn’t just a one-time prank.

"I'd write these notes, and I'd send them. I sent [them] to, like, 30 different actors. I guarantee you some of them are framed in some of their homes — guaranteed," he added, prompting roaring laughter from both Kelce brothers. Clooney admitted he pulls these kinds of stunts "a lot," and the Clinton prank was only the beginning.

The actor revealed Kimmel once supplied him with another set of fake stationery designed to look like it belonged to his "Ocean’s Eleven" co-star Brad Pitt.

Clooney recalled being sent a bulky book of dialect CDs — with accents ranging from Irish to French — and realized it was the perfect setup for another Hollywood hoax.

GEORGE CLOONEY MAKES DRAMATIC RETURN TO HIS SIGNATURE SILVER FOX STATUS AT 2025 TONY AWARDS

This time around, he pranked Meryl Streep.

"Somebody sent me this book of dialects on CDs, where you could do an Irish accent, or you could do a French accent," he said. "There's a guy who teaches [accents]. And I had this big book. I don't know why I had it, somebody sent it to me."

Clooney then started to craft a prank involving Pitt and Streep.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"And so I take a note with Brad Pitt's [signature] and I send it to Meryl Streep. And I go, ‘Dear Meryl, from Brad — this guy helped me in my accent in the movie ‘Troy,’ and I thought maybe you could use it,’" Clooney revealed. "And I sent her this book of accents from Brad Pitt."

For years, Streep silently wondered why Pitt would send her such a bizarre gift — until Clooney finally came clean.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Like, four years later, I see her and I tell this story, and she's like, ‘Oh my God, I was wondering why the f--- he's sending me [this book],’" he said, cracking up. "It's so awful. We've done a lot of terrible things to each other. He's done terrible things to me, man, so it all comes out."

Meanwhile, on the same episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Clooney opened up about his marriage to Amal Clooney — and claimed that in over a decade together, they’ve never had an argument. Clooney referenced his drama-free marriage, prompting Travis to jump in with a question about their long-term relationship.

"You claim that you and your wife haven’t gotten in a fight in 10 years. Are you lying?" Travis asked with a smile. "No, I’m not lying," Clooney replied playfully, before turning the spotlight back to the NFL tight end. "Travis, shall we ask you the same question?"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Travis laughed as he revealed that his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift has been just as smooth.

"Well, it’s only been two and a half years, and you’re right. I haven’t gotten into an argument — never once," he said.