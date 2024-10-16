One Direction’s Liam Payne mourned by Hollywood after death at 31: ‘Absolutely heartbreaking’

One Direction member Liam Payne’s sudden death on Wednesday quickly sent shockwaves through the industry.

Celebrities like Paris Hilton, Zedd and Charlie Puth took to social media to express their sorrow over the loss of the 31-year-old singer.

"So upsetting to hear the news of @Liampayne passing," Hilton wrote on her X account along with a crying emoji. "Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend."

"We Don’t Talk Anymore" singer Charlie Puth wrote on his Instagram Story that he was "in shock" over his death.

LIAM PAYNE, ONE DIRECTION SINGER, DEAD AT 31

"He was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with," he continued. "I can not believe he is gone..."

"I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace," he added, along with a photo and video of the two of them together.

DJ and producer Zedd wrote on his X: "RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking …" The two worked together on the 2017 song "Get Low."

HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO DIED IN 2024: PHOTOS

Rapper Flavor Flav wrote that he was "much too young."

One Direction launched the careers of Payne and his bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. None of them have publicly commented on his death yet.

Irish duo Jedward wrote on X that they were sending "strength" to Payne’s 7-year-old son Bear and his ex and mother of their son, singer Cheryl Cole.

Rapper Juicy J, who worked with Payne on the 2016 song "You," wrote on X: "R.I.P. Liam Payne wow I can't believe it prayers up for the family."

Payne's death was confirmed by authorities in Buenos Aires on Wednesday after he apparently fell from a third level balcony of a hotel in the city, local media reported.

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said on Argentina’s Todo Noticias TV that Payne fell into a courtyard at the CasaSur Hotel in Palermo and declined to provide further information about the incident, the outlet reported.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report