Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey's painful stunt blunder that taught him valuable Hollywood lesson

'Dazed and Confused' star Matthew McConaughey said he hyperextended his leg filming 'Reign of Fire'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Matthew McConaughey 'likes the pace' of Texas over Hollywood Video

Matthew McConaughey 'likes the pace' of Texas over Hollywood

The Oscar-winning actor told Fox News Digital that he wants "real life experiences" in Austin.

Matthew McConaughey isn't backing down from stunt work.

McConaughey revealed his most bizarre and memorable injury during an appearance on the First We Feast show "Hot Ones."

The now 56-year-old actor is known to do his own stunts, as long as insurance will allow it. McConaughey recalled hyperextending his left leg during a "dumba--" move filming "Reign of Fire" in the early 2000s.

"You could see the bottom of the tunnel," he said. "It was about a six-foot drop. Right? So you see it. Go down, you know when to bend your knees and take in the impact."

Matthew McConaughey wears a white suit at an event

Matthew McConaughey reflected on a "dumb" stunt mishap that left him injured and wiser about on-set risks during an episode of "Hot Ones." (Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

McConaughey said things changed when they went to film the scene, because the lights had been turned off.

"I'm like, ‘Well, I remember where the floor is, just six feet to it.’ And I jumped in, and because I didn't see the bottom, I didn't know when to bend my knees and take the impact," McConaughey explained. "I hyperextended my left leg and crumbled."

"Right when I did, I was like that was such a dumb--- move," he added. "I should have said, 'Cut – I don't see it.'"

McConaughey noted it was a "silly injury" that could have been avoided.

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey has enjoyed a successful movie career for decades. (Getty Images)

McConaughey began his career in the 1990s, landing roles in films such as "Dazed and Confused" and "Angels in the Outfield."

He went on to star in a series of romantic comedies that shot him to mainstream fame. McConaughey became known as a charismatic leading man from his work in "The Wedding Planner," "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," "Failure to Launch" and "Fool's Gold."

Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Lopez in "The Wedding Planner"

Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Lopez starred together in "The Wedding Planner." (Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

McConaughey then flipped the script, taking on more dramatic roles in "Mud," "The Lincoln Lawyer," "Dallas Buyers Club" and "True Detective."

Since then, McConaughey has continued to act selectively while also expanding into writing, producing, voice work and public speaking. His 2020 memoir "Greenlights" became a bestseller, further cementing his status as a cultural figure beyond Hollywood.

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves McConaughey and their son at SXSW

Matthew McConaughey's son Levi has chosen to become an actor. (Michael Buckner/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)

McConaughey's oldest son, Levi, chose to follow in his movie star father's footsteps.

Levi McConaughey, 16, shared the acting advice he received from the "Interstellar" star as he embarks on his own Hollywood career.

"I mean, he gave me a lot of advice, and he was able to mentor me in a couple different ways," Levi explained to People during his first red carpet interview in March.

"But I'd say the main thing for acting, and pardon my French, is no bulls--- in your bones and own what you're doing and make a choice regardless if that ends up being the right one or the wrong one — commit to it and know what you're saying."

