Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

'AGT' judge Simon Cowell has rare public outing with son and fiancée after revealing 10-year-old 'saved' him

The 'America's Got Talent' judge welcomed son Eric with fiancée Lauren Silverman Feb. 14, 2014

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Simon Cowell on his son Eric following in his footsteps Video

Simon Cowell on his son Eric following in his footsteps

Simon Cowell told Fox News Digital if his son plans to pursue a similar career as him, he will have to ‘start at the bottom’ just as Simon did.

Simon Cowell is one proud family man. 

The 64-year-old shared a rare public outing with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 10-year-old son, Eric, ahead of the "America's Got Talent" quarterfinals Tuesday.

While walking the red carpet, the family of three embraced while posing for the cameras. 

'AMERICA’S GOT TALENT’ JUDGE SIMON COWELL’S FIANCÉE PUSHES ‘WORKAHOLIC’ STAR TO DO ‘NORMAL THINGS’

Simon Cowell with his son and fiancée at an "AGT" carpet

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman welcomed their son, Eric, in 2014.  (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Simon Cowell at the "AGT" judges table

Simon Cowell joined "America's Got Talent" as a judge in 2016 for Season 11. (Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Image)

The appearance comes months after Cowell opened up about how his son helped him turn his life around. 

During an appearance on "The Diary Of A CEO" podcast in June, Cowell, who lost his father, Eric, in 1999 and his mom, Julie, in 2015, recalled the moment he fell into a "downward spiral."

"I think particularly when I lost my mom, I was on a downward spiral at that point," Cowell said. "I lost everyone, you know. I’ve lost my parents. It’s finality now. What I said about the material things I’ve got, everything just meant nothing at that point."

Cowell and Silverman welcomed their son Feb. 14, 2014. Silverman is also mom to her 18-year-old son, Adam, from a previous relationship.

simon cowell and family

Silverman is also mom to an 18-year-old son, Adam, from a previous relationship.  (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

SIMON COWELL REVEALS WHY HE TURNED DOWN AN OPPORTUNITY TO HAVE HIS OWN TALK SHOW

"When I got the call from Lauren, which starts, any call that starts with, ‘Are you sitting down?’ You know what‘s coming next. It was like, ‘Are you sitting down?’ ‘Yes,’ ‘Well,’ and she told me. And, yes, it did absolutely change, it changed everything in my life. It made me happy again."

When asked if his son "saved him," Cowell said, "Without question, without question. I really, really had reached the point where nothing mattered. Even to the point that I almost can’t remember everything from that period."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Simon Cowell standing with arms crossed

Cowell has been open about how his son changed his life.  (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In an interview with Hello! magazine in June, Cowell shared just how becoming a father changed his life. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Twenty years ago, I would have said I didn't think I was going to have kids because I thought I was too old," the former "American Idol" host told the outlet. "So, when I got the news I was going to be a dad — and the first time I saw his scan — I was literally obsessed. Something changed, and I looked at life in a completely different way. Every decision I make now, I am thinking about Eric. Is it the right decision for him?"

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending