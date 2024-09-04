'AGT' judge Simon Cowell has rare public outing with son and fiancée after revealing 10-year-old 'saved' him

Simon Cowell is one proud family man.

The 64-year-old shared a rare public outing with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 10-year-old son, Eric, ahead of the "America's Got Talent" quarterfinals Tuesday.

While walking the red carpet, the family of three embraced while posing for the cameras.

The appearance comes months after Cowell opened up about how his son helped him turn his life around.

During an appearance on "The Diary Of A CEO" podcast in June, Cowell, who lost his father, Eric, in 1999 and his mom, Julie, in 2015, recalled the moment he fell into a "downward spiral."

"I think particularly when I lost my mom, I was on a downward spiral at that point," Cowell said. "I lost everyone, you know. I’ve lost my parents. It’s finality now. What I said about the material things I’ve got, everything just meant nothing at that point."

Cowell and Silverman welcomed their son Feb. 14, 2014. Silverman is also mom to her 18-year-old son, Adam, from a previous relationship.

"When I got the call from Lauren, which starts, any call that starts with, ‘Are you sitting down?’ You know what‘s coming next. It was like, ‘Are you sitting down?’ ‘Yes,’ ‘Well,’ and she told me. And, yes, it did absolutely change, it changed everything in my life. It made me happy again."

When asked if his son "saved him," Cowell said, "Without question, without question. I really, really had reached the point where nothing mattered. Even to the point that I almost can’t remember everything from that period."

In an interview with Hello ! magazine in June, Cowell shared just how becoming a father changed his life.

"Twenty years ago, I would have said I didn't think I was going to have kids because I thought I was too old," the former "American Idol" host told the outlet. "So, when I got the news I was going to be a dad — and the first time I saw his scan — I was literally obsessed. Something changed, and I looked at life in a completely different way. Every decision I make now, I am thinking about Eric. Is it the right decision for him?"