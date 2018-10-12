Olympic skier Lindsay Vonn announces she is 'definitely retiring' after 2018-2019 season

Skier Lindsey Vonn is officially ending her run on the slopes.

Reuters reports that the three-time Olympic medalist announced the news during a panel in New York on Friday, saying, “This is going to be my last season. Definitely retiring after this year.”

Vonn previously said she wouldn’t retire until she broke the record for most World Cup wins, a title currently held by Ingemar Stenmark.

“If I could break the record that would be amazing, if I can’t it has been a great ride and I am still the most successful female and I still think that’s something to be proud of,” she said during the panel.

The 33-year-old athlete earned gold and bronze medals at the 2010 Winter Olympics for women’s downhill skiing, and a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in the same event. Vonn has also sustained injuries throughout her career, including a serious knee injury that kept her from competing at the 2014 Sochi Games.

“My experiences on the slopes have helped shape me into who I am today. I’m confident those same lessons will pay off as I begin to explore what’s next for my career,” Vonn wrote on Twitter.

Vonn is looking to launch her own business in addition to her education charity, the Lindsey Vonn Foundation. There could also be wedding bells in her future. Hear what she had to say about a possible engagement to her boyfriend, hockey player P.K. Subban, in the video below.

