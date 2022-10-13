Expand / Collapse search
Olivia Wilde slams assumption she's 'abandoned' her kids with ex Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde shares kids with ex Jason Sudeikis. Since the end of their relationship, she has moved on with Harry Styles

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Olivia Wilde claims that people "assume" she's "abandoned" her children every time she is photographed without them.

Wilde, 38, is regularly photographed out and about, more so following the drama of her latest film, "Don't Worry Darling."

The actress and director shares custody of her two children with ex Jason Sudeikis. 

"If I’m photographed not with my kids, people assume I have abandoned them, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me," Wilde told Elle magazine in the November cover issue published Thursday. "The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother."

Olivia Wilde wears a shirt that reads "Pleasing" on her way to a gym in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Olivia Wilde wears a shirt that reads "Pleasing" on her way to a gym in Los Angeles on Thursday. (GP / MEGA)

Olivia Wilde is seen in New York City on Sept. 21, 2022.

Olivia Wilde is seen in New York City on Sept. 21, 2022. (Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images)

However, Wilde emphasized that she makes a point to not have her children photographed.

"You know why you don’t see me with my kids? Because I don’t let them get photographed," she further explained. "Do you know the lengths that I go to protect my kids from being seen by you?"

This isn't the first time Wilde has voiced her frustration with people criticizing her parenting.

"When people see me not with my kids, it’s always ‘How dare she,'" the "Booksmart" director told Variety in a recent interview.

"I’ve never seen anyone say that about a guy," she added. "And if he is with his kid, he’s a f--king hero."

Olivia Wilde claimed people think she's "abandoned" her kids when she is photographed without them.

Olivia Wilde claimed people think she's "abandoned" her kids when she is photographed without them. (Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)

Wilde even took off a significant amount of time from working in order to be present with her children.

"It was time for me to pause and devote myself to the kids when I have them," she explained. "This year was a time for me to be a stay-at-home mom. It was not the year for me to be on a set, which is totally all-encompassing."

Wilde and Sudeikis welcomed their first child, Otis, in 2014, one year after getting engaged. Two years later, the couple welcomed their daughter, Daisy.

The couple began a romantic relationship in 2011. Sudeikis proposed to Wilde in 2013, but the two never officially tied the knot. It's unclear when Sudeikis and Wilde called off the relationship, but they publicly confirmed it in November 2020.

Olivia Wilde has been outspoken about her frustration with people's criticism of her parenting.

Olivia Wilde has been outspoken about her frustration with people's criticism of her parenting. (MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis share two children together. The couple split in 2020 after getting engaged in 2013.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis share two children together. The couple split in 2020 after getting engaged in 2013. (Getty Images)

Sudeikis spoke publicly about their split for the first time during an interview with GQ in July 2021.

"I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year, and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle," he said.

Since the end of their relationship, Wilde has been romantically linked to Harry Styles. The musician starred as the leading male character in "Don't Worry Darling," which Wilde also starred in and directed.

The two first sparked romance rumors in January 2021 after they were spotted holding hands at a wedding.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde seemingly began a relationship in early 2021 after the two were spotted holding hands at a wedding.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde seemingly began a relationship in early 2021 after the two were spotted holding hands at a wedding. (Neil Mockford/GC Images)

