Olivia Munn praises 'real-life angel' surrogate who carried newborn daughter: 'Dreams come true'

Olivia Munn and husband John Mulaney revealed their family of three became a little larger this month with the addition of their daughter Méi June Mulaney.

The couple announced the birth of their baby girl on social media Sunday, with Munn praising the "real-life angel" surrogate who carried their little one.

Munn, 44, previously disclosed that she opted for a hysterectomy as part of an overall "aggressive" approach to being proactive about her health after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis last year.

OLIVIA MUNN DOCUMENTED CANCER JOURNEY FOR SON TO SHOW HIM ‘I TRIED MY BEST' IF SHE 'DIDN’T MAKE IT'

Mulaney and Munn shared photos of their new bundle of joy swaddled in a receiving blanket and wearing a beanie in a delivery room at the hospital.

"Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon," she wrote on Instagram.

OLIVIA MUNN SAYS SHE HAD HYSTERECTOMY AS PART OF ‘AGGRESSIVE' BREAST CANCER TREATMENT



"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Munn added, "Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true. I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded."

The mother-of-two clarified, "Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese."

"Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true." — Olivia Munn

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Mulaney made sure to note in his own post, "We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much."

The couple welcomed their first child, son Malcolm, in November 2021. Last month, Mulaney confirmed on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that he married Munn over Fourth of July weekend.

Munn froze her eggs in anticipation of treatment following her diagnosis. She announced her breast cancer diagnosis on March 13 in an Instagram post, explaining she got an MRI after her doctor found her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool to be 37%. The MRI found Luminal B cancer, "an aggressive, fast moving cancer," in both breasts.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She revealed she had undergone genetic testing, saying, "I tested negative for all, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene). My sister, Sara, had just tested negative as well. We called each other and high-fived over the phone. That same winter, I also had a normal mammogram."

"Two months later, I was diagnosed with breast cancer."

"The "X-Men" actress later told Vogue, "After my diagnosis, we decided to try one more round of egg retrievals and hoped it was a good month. John and I talked about it a lot, and we don't feel like we're done growing our family, but [we] didn't know if I would have to do chemotherapy or radiation."

While they didn't share a specific timeline for family planning, Munn explained how fortunate she was to have surrogacy as an option.

"With a surrogate, you have to try to go find a version of yourself somewhere out in the world. Somebody that you trust as much as yourself to live their life as a pregnant woman the same way that you would. But a surrogate isn’t a scary prospect to me anymore because there’s nothing I can do," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t have the ability to carry a baby anymore, so if we want to build our family, this is our option. This journey has made me realize how grateful I am to have options for not only fighting cancer but also having more children if we want, because I know a lot of people don’t have those options."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.