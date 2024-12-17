Olivia Munn, Shailene Woodley's ex Aaron Rodgers says he 'didn't do myself any favors' dating famous women

Aaron Rodgers is not speaking highly of some of his famous ex-girlfriends.

During the second episode of his Netflix docuseries, "Aaron Rodgers: Enigma," the football legend explained that he "hated" the fame that came with his successful football career.

"I always find it interesting when people say, in reference to the off-the-field attention, ‘Well, this is what you signed up for.' I say f--- that, I never signed up for that," Rodgers said.

Rodgers' career took off after the Green Bay Packers won Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

"I signed up for football because I love the game and I got great at it because I’m hyper-competitive and super motivated," he continued. "But there’s this whole other part that comes with it that’s a lot of great stuff and a lot of f---ing weird stuff."

"I didn’t do myself any favors with some of the girls I dated after that that were in the public eye." — Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers then went on to reference the high-profile relationships he was in. The quarterback dated Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017, Danica Patrick from 2018 to 2020 and Shailene Woodley from 2020 to 2022.

"I didn’t do myself any favors with some of the girls I dated after that that were in the public eye," Rodgers said.

Referring to the fame, Rodgers said, "I definitely hated it at first – like, really despised it."

"I enjoyed my private life," he continued. "I enjoyed being able to go places. But from Super Bowl MVP, MVP, State Farm commercials, that got a little bit more difficult."

Rodgers' relationships have been dominating deadlines for the past decade.

Munn and Rodgers dealt with controversy during their three-year relationship. Rodgers' family alleged the athlete stopped speaking to them due to his relationship with Munn.

In 2018, Munn went on SiriusXM’s "Radio Andy" with Andy Cohen and admitted that the Rodgers family dynamics were "complicated" at the time of the interview.

Munn’s interview with Cohen came after she was no longer in a relationship with Rodgers. She noted that Rodgers "hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months before we started dating."

Rodgers' parents have denied these claims.

Rodgers then began dating Patrick, a former race car driver, but they split two years into their relationship.

Woodley and Rodgers began dating during the COVID-19 pandemic. A few days after their relationship became public knowledge in 2021, the couple announced their engagement.

Rodgers and Woodley were on-and-off, but eventually split in 2022.

During an interview this month with Outside magazine, the 33-year-old actress admitted that she hasn't "shared much" about her former romance with the 41-year-old NFL star "because it always makes me cry."

"It was not right. But it was beautiful," the "Big Little Lies" star told the outlet after her "eyes welled up."

Shortly after their first split in February 2022, Rodgers shared a tribute to Woodley in an Instagram post, which has since been removed. The four-time NFL MVP wrote, "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life."

"Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," he added.

Rodgers is currently dating a model and the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens, Mallory Edens. The couple began dating in January 2023, a source told People.