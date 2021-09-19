Expand / Collapse search
Olivia Munn
Published

Olivia Munn shows off baby bump on Instagram after John Mulaney announced they're expecting a kid together

The comedian split with his wife last year and recently started dating Munn

By Jessica Bennett | New York Post
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Olivia Munn took to social media Friday for some paid advertisement work that went largely overlooked by followers who noticed the beauty has finally debuted her baby bump.

To mark her new partnership with Petco, the mother-to-be, 41, posted a clip of herself while discussing the importance of acknowledging mental health, even for our fur babies. 

As she sits in a grey t-shirt and layered necklaces, her baby bump can clearly be seen within the shot.

While photographers have snapped photos of the pregnant actress in recent weeks, this is the first time Munn herself has uploaded evidence of her pregnancy.

JOHN MULANEY CONFIRMS OLIVIA MUNN IS PREGNANT, COUPLE IS EXPECTING THEIR FIRST CHILD TOGETHER

Olivia Munn showed off her baby bump on Instagram after John Mulaney announced they were expecting. 

Olivia Munn showed off her baby bump on Instagram after John Mulaney announced they were expecting.  (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE)

Last week, the "Buddy Games" actress spoke on expecting with comedian John Mulaney, telling Access Daily, "I’m feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing. There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up."

Boyfriend Mulaney, 39, was first to break the news during an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers."

"I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia and we’re having a baby together," he revealed. "I was nervous when I was about to say the news … I’m gonna be a dad!"

