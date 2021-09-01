Olivia Jade rumored to be joining 'Dancing with the Stars'

Olivia Jade is reportedly joining the cast of "Dancing with the Stars" for Season 30.

The 21-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli was allegedly spotted by cameras being escorted into the "DWTS" studios.

According to the photos, a young woman wearing a visor was spotted entering the building with a bodyguard. She wore a long gray sweater which Olivia has previously been spotted in.

Per TMZ, Olivia's partner will reportedly be Val Chmerkovskiy although no official cast announcement has been released.

Olivia was a successful beauty YouTuber with multiple endorsement deals prior to her parents' involvement in the college admissions scandal.

In August 2020, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters, Olivia and Isabella Giannulli, recruited onto the University of Southern California's crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

In their plea agreement , Loughlin agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, meanwhile, was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service in addition to a five-month prison sentence.

In the wake of the controversy, Olivia left the video platform for a number of months before making her return in January.

"I am really excited because obviously I haven't filmed in a really long time and I'm just grateful to be back on YouTube and I'm really excited for you guys to watch this video," she said.

Back in December, the former University of Southern California student broke her silence about the scandal on "Red Table Talk."

"I'm not trying to victimize myself. I don't want pity. I don't deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like I recognize I messed up. And for so long I wasn't able to talk about this because of the legalities behind it. I never got to say I'm really sorry that this happened or I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody's part. But I think everybody feels that way in my family right now."

She claimed that her parents' actions just came from a place of love. Olivia said she confronted them but "they didn't really have much to say except like, 'I'm so sorry. I really messed up trying to give the best to you and your sister...' I've seen them day in and day out and how they've received all of this. And I know that they've struggled."