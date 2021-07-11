Olivia Jade responds to 'Gossip Girl' jab about her mother Lori Loughlin going to prison

Olivia Jade took to Instagram to respond to a line in the new "Gossip Girl" reboot that skewered her parents' involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The social media influencer found herself at the heart of the scandal in 2019 when it came to light that her mother, "Fuller House" star Lori Loughlin; and her father, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, paid money to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get her and her sister enrolled at the University of Southern California as recruits on the crew team despite neither girl having previously participated in the sport.

With her parents' prison sentences behind them, Olivia Jade still felt the need to respond to a jab about her follower count that appeared halfway through the first episode of the HBO Max reboot of "Gossip Girl."

In the scene, the characters talk about losing, with one noting that losing is "bad for business."

Another character responds: "And everything will be fine so long as you win. Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail."

Olivia Jade shared the scene on her TikTok Saturday as she watched and rubbed her temple in disgust.

"No I didn’t," she says at the end of the brief clip.

It seems the social media influencer wants to shut down the notion that her parents getting swept up in the college admissions scandal and spending time behind bars was actually a good thing for her. While E! News notes that Olivia Jade’s Instagram followers remained largely unaffected by news of the scandal, her YouTube subscribers fell from almost 2 million to 1.8 million. That’s in addition to the bevy of business deals she lost after her brand became toxic in 2019.

In August, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 in payments to Singer’s scam.

In a plea agreement, Loughlin agreed to serve two months in prison and pay a $150,000 fine, along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli agreed to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, in addition to a five-month sentence.

Loughlin was released from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Dublin, Calif. back on Dec. 28.

Meanwhile, Giannulli spent five months at a federal prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara, Calif., and was released in early April.