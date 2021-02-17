Expand / Collapse search
Lori Loughlin
Published

Lori Loughlin granted return of passport by judge in college admissions case

The 'Full House' alum's passport was in the custody of the United States Pretrial Services Office since March 2019

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Lori Loughlin will soon be able to travel outside of the United States following her years-long federal case for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The  "Full House" alum requested the return of her passport on Feb. 10 following the completion of her prison sentence.

Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton responded to Loughlin's attorney's request, handwriting in a document, "Motion allowed."

Loughlin's passport had been in the custody of the United States Pretrial Services Office since March 27, 2019.

Actress Lori Loughlin (right) was granted the return of her U.S. passport following the completion of her two-month prison sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. 

The 56-year-old actress was released from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Dublin, Calif. on Dec. 28. She completed a two-month sentence there for her involvement in the national college admissions scandal that exposed the rich and famous engaging in illegal schemes to cheat on standardized tests and buy their kids into some of the country's top schools.

According to the docs filed earlier this month, Loughlin's lawyers detailed the steps she's taken to finish the terms of her sentence. In addition to serving two months behind bars, Loughlin was sentenced to two years of supervised release, was ordered to 100 hours of community service and given a fine of $150,000.

Her legal team notes that on Nov. 24, 2020, "the government filed a Satisfaction of Judgment confirming that Ms. Loughlin had paid her fine in full." 

In this Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin, center, poses with daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, left, and Isabella Rose Giannulli. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were charged along with nearly 50 other people in a scheme in which wealthy parents bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the most elite schools in the country, federal prosecutors said. 

Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, continues to serve his five-month prison sentence at a facility in Lompoc, Calif. Similar to Loughlin, the fashion designer was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

The couple's sentences came after the pair pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, recruited onto the University of Southern California's crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

