Lori Loughlin granted return of passport by judge in college admissions case

Lori Loughlin will soon be able to travel outside of the United States following her years-long federal case for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The "Full House" alum requested the return of her passport on Feb. 10 following the completion of her prison sentence.

Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton responded to Loughlin's attorney's request, handwriting in a document, "Motion allowed."

Loughlin's passport had been in the custody of the United States Pretrial Services Office since March 27, 2019.

LORI LOUGHLIN REQUESTS RETURN OF PASSPORT FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF PRISON SENTENCE

The 56-year-old actress was released from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Dublin, Calif. on Dec. 28. She completed a two-month sentence there for her involvement in the national college admissions scandal that exposed the rich and famous engaging in illegal schemes to cheat on standardized tests and buy their kids into some of the country's top schools.

According to the docs filed earlier this month, Loughlin's lawyers detailed the steps she's taken to finish the terms of her sentence. In addition to serving two months behind bars, Loughlin was sentenced to two years of supervised release, was ordered to 100 hours of community service and given a fine of $150,000.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Her legal team notes that on Nov. 24, 2020, "the government filed a Satisfaction of Judgment confirming that Ms. Loughlin had paid her fine in full."

Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, continues to serve his five-month prison sentence at a facility in Lompoc, Calif. Similar to Loughlin, the fashion designer was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple's sentences came after the pair pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, recruited onto the University of Southern California's crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.