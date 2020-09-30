Olivia Jade's boyfriend Jackson Guthy arrested earlier this month, charged with a misdemeanor

Olivia Jade’s boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, was arrested in early September, Fox News has confirmed.

The 24-year-old musician was pulled over in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sept. 7, and booked at 3:13 p.m. local time, according to the booking report.

He was released at 7:28 p.m. the same day and cited with a misdemeanor. Page Six and Us Weekly are reporting it was for allegedly driving under the influence.

The 21-year-old daughter of embroiled Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli began dating Guthy in early 2019. They broke up during the height of the college admissions scandal only to reunite in August 2019.

In August 2020, Loughlin, 56, was sentenced to two months in prison after pleading guilty. She must surrender herself before Nov. 19.

Meanwhile, 57-year-old Giannulli, a fashion designer, must serve five months in prison in addition to paying a $250,000 fine and performing 250 hours of community service.

Jade is best known for her YouTube makeup tutorials and vlogs. She also has over a million followers on Instagram.

A rep for Guthy didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.