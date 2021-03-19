Olivia Culpo and boyfriend Christian McCaffrey are all loved up in new vacation photos: ‘Chasing sunsets’

Olivia Culpo and her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey look happier than ever in new photos she posted to social media.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old model uploaded a series of pics showcasing their recent couple's getaway which included a swim in an infinity pool and dinner by a fire.

"Chasing sunsets w you," Culpo captioned the post. McCaffrey, a running back for the Carolina Panthers replied, "I love you."

Culpo and McCaffrey, 24, were first linked to each other in May 2019. She previously dated Detroit Lions receiver Danny Amendola.

In August, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star revealed her relationship deal-breaker.

"I’m a sucker for anyone who has a good relationship with their family," she said to Us Weekly. But "when it comes to dating, I don’t like anyone who swears too much."

The former Miss Universe also revealed that she would love to move closer to her NFL star boyfriend if she could.

"If I didn’t live in Los Angeles, I’d live in Charlotte, North Carolina, because that’s where my boyfriend lives," Culpo said.

2020 was a major year for Culpo as she landed the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She said she was stunned when she got the news.

"WOW! I really am speechless and this still doesn’t feel real," Culpo wrote on Instagram. "I am so grateful for every experience I have been able to have with my @si_swimsuit family. Thank you so much @mj_day - your warmth and genuinity is unparalleled and I have learned and grown so much. It’s been an honor to be surrounded by so many amazing and strong women."

McCaffrey gushed over Culpo's cover on social media at the time, writing: "When your gf is on the cover of @si_swimsuit, you do a victory lap on paddle board."

"A constant inspiration to everyone who knows you!" he added.