Tommy Kirk, 'Old Yeller' child star, dead at 79

"Old Yeller" star Tommy Kirk has died, Fox News can confirm. He was 79.

Kirk's co-star Beverly Washburn confirmed the actor passed away "peacefully" at his home in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

"He was so loved," Washburn told Fox News in a statement. "Anybody who has ever met Tommy can attest to the fact that he was so fan-friendly."

This is a breaking news report. Please check back for more information.