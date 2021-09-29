Expand / Collapse search
Tommy Kirk, 'Old Yeller' child star, dead at 79

The actor passed away peacefully at his home, his co-star Beverly Washburn confirmed to Fox News

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
"Old Yeller" star Tommy Kirk has died, Fox News can confirm. He was 79.

Kirk's co-star Beverly Washburn confirmed the actor passed away "peacefully" at his home in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

"He was so loved," Washburn told Fox News in a statement. "Anybody who has ever met Tommy can attest to the fact that he was so fan-friendly."

This is a breaking news report. Please check back for more information.

