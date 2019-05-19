Rapper Offset likens Alabama abortion law to slavery, says he's not proud to be an American

Rapper Offset of the group Migos has slammed Alabama's controversial abortion law, comparing it to slavery.

The rapper unloaded on Twitter on Saturday evening, criticizing Alabama's law, which outlaws abortion at any stage and does not allow an exemption for victims of rape or incest. Abortion will only be permitted in the state should the pregnancy pose a life-threatening health risk to the mother, should it become enforced in 2020.

"New laws is slavory [sic]," Offset wrote. "To force a rape victim to keep a child is SLAVORY IM NOT PROUD TO SAY IM FROM AMERICA!!! [sic]," he continued.

Offset, who has four children of his own including one daughter with wife and fellow hip-hop artist Cardi B, drew support and criticism for his comments among the music and political spheres.

CJ Pearson, an African American political activist who made headlines for his critiques of former President Barack Obama, sparred with the rapper over his views on Twitter.

"In between cheating on your wife @iamcardib - I hope you take the time to pick up a dictionary," he wrote, referencing widespread allegations that Offset was unfaithful to his wife. "It's slavery, not 'slavory.' And if you're not proud to be an American: leave," he continued.

"In between ur time you should look at yourself in the mirror and ask our self why you as a black men support republicans and trump people who give a f—k about abortions more than black men getting kill and targeted by police [sic]," Offset wrote in response. "Bless up brother," he added. In another tweet, Offset said he misspelled the word in his original tweet because he was so angry.

Among those backing Offset was famed producer Mike-Will-Made-It, arguing that the rapper has a right to speak up for what he believes in.

Others added that it was refreshing to see a hip-hop artist who doesn't often voice political opinions support women and their right to choose. A number of other celebrities have spoken out criticizing the law, including rappers Lupe Fiasco and Waka Flocka Flame, John Legend, Chelsea Handler, Michael Rapaport and Barbara Streisand.

Alabama's controversial law was seen as a direct hit at the federal decision of Roe v. Wade, which gave women the right to abortions as protected by their constitutional right to privacy. The law is expected to go up to the Supreme Court for further ruling.