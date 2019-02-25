Ocasio-Cortez to star as 'Washington warrior' in comic book

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., will soon be able to add "comic book star" to her resume.

The congresswoman will be featured as a "Washington warrior" in a comic by Devil's Due Comics, the company recently announced.

Titled "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: New Party Who Dis?" — an apparent reference to the congresswoman's January tweet hitting back at fellow Democrats — the comic aims "to celebrate the election of the most diverse group of freshman congresspersons in history."

The 29-year-old will be displayed on two different covers by artists Tim Seeley & Josh Blaylock. One cover features the New Yorker in a white suit in front of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. She's standing atop a red GOP elephant with a cell phone in hand, while a blue Democratic donkey stands nervously behind her.

Ocasio-Cortez will appear in a superhero costume on the second cover. It has a similar backdrop, but the congresswoman is dressed in a costume akin to Wonder Woman.

Devil's Due Comics noted online that they also released a comic featuring former President Obama titled, "Barack the Barbarian: No F#¢*s Left To Give One-Shot."

The Ocasio-Cortez comic is set to be released in May, the company said.