‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: A guide to the new ‘Star Wars’ series

Star Wars' newest series, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" starring Ewan McGregor, is set to premiere its first two episodes this Friday on Disney+, after years of a Kenobi project being in the works.

The six-episode series is set halfway between the two trilogies, starting 10 years after "Episode III: Revenge of the Sith" and nine years before "Episode IX: A New Hope." Similar to the other hit series, "The Mandalorian," details of the upcoming episodes have been kept mostly under wraps, with just a few elements known prior to the series premiere.

The series starts out shortly after Luke and Leia's mother has died in childbirth and the two are separated, with Organa adopting Leia and Kenobi taking Luke to Tatooine.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" is expected to highlight the stark mindset shift Kenobi underwent between Episodes III and IV, with questions left virtually unanswered as the character was left on his own in Tatooine.

"How did he go from the banks of Mustafar to the calm of Sir Alec Guinness? Something obviously happened there, between those 20 years. So for us, in large part, that was why we felt we actually had a story to tell," said director Deborah Chow.

With Kenobi just having failed to bring Anakin back from the dark side in Episode III, Chow intended on including the villain in the series as well as Jedi-hunting Inquisitors. A lightsaber duel could also be on the horizon between Vader and Kenobi, with Hayden Christensen set to make an appearance.

Other actors expected to reprise their roles in the series include Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Skywalker's uncle and aunt, and Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano is also expected to appear.

Filming took place last year almost entirely at Industrial Light & Magic’s Los Angeles-area soundstages using massive LED screens to create the virtual worlds.

