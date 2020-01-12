Obamas not advising Harry and Meghan on royal transition, despite rumors: report

Contrary to rumors, former President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are not advising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their controversial decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, sources close to the ex-White House couple said, according to a report.

“The rumors of them having anything to do with this are totally false,” one source told People magazine. "The former president and first lady are not advising the couple and have not been in contact with them."

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE: WILL THEY GO HOLLYWOOD LIKE THE OBAMAS? NETWORK EPS WEIGH IN

British tabloid reports last week said the Obamas had been advising the royal couple on how they leveraged their White House popularity into post-presidency commercial success.

"There's no truth to it," another source told People.

The Obamas collaborated with Prince Harry while in the White House on veteran’s projects like the Invictus Games and they have both met Meghan, but have reportedly not been in contact with them for more than a year, People reported -- save for Michelle Obama's written answers to Meghan's interview questions when Meghan guest-edited Britain's Vogue a few months back.

“The Obamas are a great model for how to make money and keep it classy," veteran Hollywood public relations strategist Howard Bragman said, according to Reuters. "They could find projects that are moving and sometimes Meghan could be in them. If it’s a documentary, maybe Harry could narrate it,” said.

Meghan had reportedly already signed a voiceover deal with Disney before she and Harry announced their plan last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oprah Winfrey also denied last week that she has been helping the royal couple with their transition.