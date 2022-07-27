Norman Lear turns 100: Hollywood producer says he has 23 projects in development

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Norman Lear turned 100 on Wednesday — and he has zero plans to slow down.

The legendary writer and producer, who has spent more than 60 years creating beloved TV shows and films, is still very active in Hollywood. Currently, Lear has 23 projects in development with Brent Miller, his business partner and president of his production company, Act III.

Some of Lear’s upcoming efforts include a "Who’s the Boss?" reboot starring Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano, as well as a "Good Times" animated revival for Netflix.

"Bringing joy to people is what it’s all about," Lear told People magazine. "Laughter and joy add time to one’s life."

'ONE DAY AT A TIME' STAR JUSTINA MACHADO RECALLS AUDITIONING FOR NORMAN LEAR: 'I WAS TERRIFIED'

Lear made his mark in the 1970s with sitcoms like "All in the Family," "Maude" and "The Jeffersons," just to name a few. In 2019, he became the oldest person to win an Emmy Award at age 97.

"I’ve never chosen anything to do that I didn’t wish to do," Lear explained. "My awards and accolades mean a great deal to me, but they don’t mean as much as the drive to the studio today. I still explode with joy, excitement, interest and utter delight every time."

Despite his decades-long success in Hollywood, Lear told the outlet that his greatest accomplishment has been his family.

"Truth to tell, certainly I’ve done nothing more important than father a child," he said. "Nothing more delicious than becoming a grandfather of a child as a result of having fathered a child. I don’t know that there’s anything more romantic in living than all of that."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"My wife is her own individual and I fell in love with that individual," said Lear of Lyn, his wife of nearly 35 years. "And over those years I’ve only learned more about why I should have cared in the first place and continued to care in the following place. She is a sterling human being. I could not be more grateful for sitting here today."

But at least for one day, Lear is kicking back. According to the outlet, he is celebrating his centennial birthday with family in Vermont — and he wouldn’t have it any other way. He will be accompanied by his wife, six children, two sons-in-law and four grandchildren.

‘FRASIER’ STAR KELSEY GRAMMER SAYS HE ‘CRIED’ READING SCRIPT FOR REBOOT’S FIRST EPISODE: 'I'M HAPPY'

"I like getting up in the morning," he reflected. "I have always liked it because I’ve always had something to do. I was born that way, and it is a great gift. As I talk about it, I accept it as a gift… How lucky am I?"