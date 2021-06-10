'Oasis' frontman Noel Gallagher slams Prince Harry for 'dissing' royal family

Noel Gallagher hasn't been impressed with Prince Harry's outspokenness about the royal family.

On Thursday, the Oasis frontman, 54, called the Duke of Sussex a "f–king woke snowflake" who shouldn't be "dissing" his family.

"Prince William. I feel that f–king lad’s pain," Gallagher told The Sun. "He’s got a f–king younger brother shooting his f–king mouth off with s–t that is just so unnecessary. I’d like to think I was always the William."

The musician said he can commiserate with the Duke of Cambridge because he has sparred with his younger brother and bandmate, Liam Gallagher. Their rift caused the famed band to eventually break up in 2009.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY WANT TO ‘KEEP THE PEACE’ WITH ROYAL FAMILY, SOURCE CLAIMS

"Prince Harry is coming across like a typical f–king woke snowflake, f–king a–hole," Gallagher said of the 36-year-old. "Just don’t be f–king dissing your family because there’s no need for it."

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle opened up about the difficulties they experienced as senior royals in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The couple claimed they received no support from "The Firm" when attacked by the media or when the duchess, 39, sought help for mental health issues.

Because of the way they were treated by the British tabloids and family members, Harry and Markle stepped back as senior members of the royal family in March 2020.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S INTERVIEW WITH OPRAH WINFREY: 6 BIGGEST BOMBSHELLS

"We would get followed, photographed, chased, harassed. The clicking of cameras and the flashes of cameras makes my blood boil. It makes me angry. It takes me back to what happened to my mum [Princess Diana] and what I experienced when I was a kid," Harry explained in his mental health docuseries "The Me You Don't See."

"But it went to a whole new depth with not just the traditional media, but also social media platforms as well," he continued. "I felt completely helpless. I thought my family would help. But every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is just got met with total silence or total neglect. We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job but Meghan was struggling."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Sussexes now live in Montecito, Cali. They welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana, on June 4.

The newborn joins her older brother, Archie Harrison, 2.