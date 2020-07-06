Jemele Hill to produce ESPN docuseries about Colin Kaepernick as part of his Disney deal

Jemele Hill appears to be doing business with ESPN once again, this time as a producer of a docuseries about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick as part of his newly-announced first-look deal with Disney.

Hill, the former ESPN host who parted ways with the sports network in 2018 after being so outspoken about politics, told her Twitter followers on Monday that she will be working on the Kaepernick project, calling it an "honor to play any role in telling Colin’s story."

"I have always known Colin is on the right side of history and this is an opportunity to make sure history continues to always reflects that," the Atlantic staff writer tweeted. "Colin’s vision for this collaboration isn’t just about content, but empowerment. He was adamant that his work be surrounded by black and brown voices. It also was important for me to use my influence to elevate these voices, particularly inside of ESPN. I am truly grateful."

DAVE PORTNOY, JEMELE HILL IGNITE 'CANCEL CULTURE' WAR OVER PAST REMARKS

The docuseries will be one of several projects Kaepernick is set to undertake with Disney.

"During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Company remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters. Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration," Disney chairman Bob Iger said in a press release.

"I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives," Kaepernick stated. "I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”

TRUMP SAYS HE 'ABSOLUTELY' WOULD SUPPORT KAEPERNICK GETTING SECOND SHOT IN NFL DESPITE KNEELING CONTROVERSY

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season with the San Francisco 49ers and sparked a national debate after he began kneeling during the national anthem in order to draw attention to police brutality.

In his time away from the NFL, Kaepernick has been involved in a number of social activism organizations and founded the “Know Your Rights Camp,” which teaches young children about self-empowerment, American history and legal rights. He also picked up a multimillion-dollar deal with Nike.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently said that he'd "encourage" teams to sign Kaepernick ahead of the upcoming season.

President Trump, following his sharp criticism of the kneeling protests, appeared to change his tune about Kaepernick, saying in an interview last month that he would "absolutely" support Kaepernick getting another shot in the NFL as long as he still had the skills to play in the league.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.