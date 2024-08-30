Artem Chigvintsev's wife Nikki Bella breaks silence after his domestic violence arrest

One day after Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic violence in Napa County on Thursday, his wife, Nikki Bella, is now asking for privacy.

On Friday, a rep for Bella — whose legal name is Nikki Garica — told Fox News Digital, "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."

On Thursday, the 42-year-old pro dancer — who married the "Total Divas" star in 2022 — was arrested at approximately 9:40 am in violation of California Penal Code Section 273.5(a) PC, also known as domestic violence or corporal injury to a spouse, former spouse, cohabitant, former cohabitant, or the mother or father of his or her child, according to records viewed by Fox News Digital.

The pro dancer was booked at 10:40 a.m. He was released at approximately 2:18 p.m. that same day on $25,000 bail.

It is unclear whether Bella was involved in the incident.

"When someone is charged with felony domestic violence, usually this means there is a visible injury or credible eyewitness," Napa County Sheriff’s public information officer Henry Wofford said in a statement to E! News. "Our deputies felt comfortable arresting him on felony domestic violence charges."

According Wofford, certain details of the case, including the victim's name, are not being shared due to laws protecting the privacy of victims of domestic violence.

Woffod did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital has learned that there were no plans for Chigvintsev to be part of Season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars," which premieres next month.

The arrest comes two days after the couple celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary.

Chigvintsev posted an Instagram tribute , writing: "Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life without you. You are my everything."

"This song is our love story," the former WWE star wrote on Instagram, alongside a video montage of their wedding day with the song, "Can't Help Falling In Love," playing in the background. "I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be."

The couple share four-year-old son, Matteo.