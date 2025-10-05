Keith Urban’s guitarist Maggie Baugh sparks romance rumors as new details about her love life emerge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While rumors of Keith Urban's troubled marriage to Nicole Kidman continue to swirl, his guitarist Maggie Baugh is finding herself suddenly center stage.

Days before Kidman filed for divorce from Urban, Baugh — a 25-year-old country star who is currently on tour with Urban and his band — posted an eyebrow-raising video from a recent show that left fans questioning the nature of her relationship with the country star.

"When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player," Urban, 57, sang onstage — replacing the original line, "When they’re tryna get to you, baby, I’ll be the fighter."

While an insider confirmed to Fox News Digital that there have been whispers of another woman, TMZ was first to report that the country star may already be involved with someone else.

"All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," a source close to Kidman told the outlet.

However, according to various social media posts obtained by the Daily Mail, the Florida native may be romantically linked to Cameron Coley, a 25-year-old lighting designer from California.

According to the outlet, Coley shared a post earlier this year seemingly celebrating his one-year anniversary with Baugh.

KEITH URBAN SEEN FOR FIRST TIME SINCE NICOLE KIDMAN DIVORCE FILING

"1 year my love. A lifetime more," he captioned the post, per the outlet.

The various posts include photos of the duo cuddled up, enjoying romantic outings and traveling. The couple is even rumored to be living together.

Baugh recently teased a new single about fighting temptation among negativity.

"There is so many negative vibes in the world right now. I wanted to write this song to give some encouragement," Baugh wrote on Instagram, alongside a preview of the song.

The lyrics to the song, titled "The Devil Win," read: "I don't know what the hell I believe in/ I don't know how to heal my soul or how to fight this feeling/ It's a damn good place to go/ No matter how close I get to the burning edge/ Tempting as it is/ I won't let the devil win."

Fans were quick to point out the coincidental timing. "Hmm interesting lyrics here," one user wrote.

"Karma - does not hold a candle to Nicole," another wrote. Though others praised Baugh for her creativity.

"Maggie, you are a beautiful songwriter ~ along with all your other incredible talents. Continue to shine girl and live it up as your career is simply shining evermore! This is a great song," one fan quipped.

On Sept. 30, Kidman filed for divorce from Urban, ending 19 years of marriage. She cited "irreconcilable differences" and ongoing "marital difficulties," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Kidman listed Sept. 30 as the couple’s date of separation.

In the filing, the "Big Little Lies" star asked to be named the primary residential parent of the couple’s two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.