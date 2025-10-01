Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman divorce sends shockwaves amid whispers of 'another woman'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicole Kidman filing for divorce from Keith Urban sent shockwaves among fans, and now there are rumors swirling there may be a new woman in the country star’s life.

An insider told Fox News Digital that they have heard whispers of another woman.

TMZ was first to report that Urban may already be involved with another woman, with a source close to Kidman saying, "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."

Another source claimed to the outlet the news of Urban's rumored new fling is "all over Nashville."

People magazine reported that Kidman feels "very betrayed" by her marriage of 19 years coming to an end.

"Nicole's hurt and feels betrayed. It's devastating to her. She's shocked," a source told the outlet.

On Sept. 30, Kidman filed for divorce from Urban, ending 19 years of marriage. She cited "irreconcilable differences" and ongoing "marital difficulties," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Kidman listed Sept. 30 as the couple’s date of separation.

Although Kidman and Urban's split may seem sudden to fans, those close to the couple said it was a long time coming.

It "really hasn’t been a secret," a source told People , adding they "have been living separately for a while now."

"People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable," the source claimed.

Insiders close to the couple said they had already been living separate lives, emotionally and physically, for some time.

"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," another source told the outlet.

In the divorce filing, the "Big Little Lies" star asked to be named the primary residential parent of the couple’s two daughters .

She also requested the court approve a parenting plan that would give her 306 days a year with the children, leaving 59 days annually with Urban. Kidman and Urban share two daughters: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

The Oscar-winning actress first met Urban in 2005 at an event in Australia. One year later, the couple married in Sydney.

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Kidman and Urban for comment.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.