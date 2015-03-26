Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Welcome New Baby Via Surrogate

Last night when Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban partied at the Golden Globes, you never would have known that they had a newborn waiting at home for them in Nashville.

According to a statement from the couple, Kidman and Urban are proud parents once again, as a new addition to their family was born via surrogate late last month.

The baby girl, named Faith Margaret, was born in Nashville on Dec. 28. Nicole and Keith, both 43, reportedly went to the hospital on the down low, visiting baby and surrogate during her stay. They even rented out the entire top floor to ensure privacy, TMZ reports.

But now the baby, who is the biological child of the parents, is said to be home and doing well.

The proud couple told Fox411 via statement, “Our family is truly blessed, and just so thankful, to have been given the gift of baby Faith Margaret. No words can adequately convey the incredible gratitude that we feel for everyone who was so supportive throughout this process, in particular our gestational carrier."

The couple has a 2-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, together. Kidman has two adopted children with her previous husband, Tom Cruise.