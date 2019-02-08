Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban visit children's hospital in Australia to cheer up sick patients

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban got extra charitable earlier this week when they paid a surprise visit to a children’s hospital to spend time with the parents and patients.

Kidman and Urban traveled to Australia to pay a visit to the Sydney Children’s Hospital on Thursday where the mother of four has been an outspoken advocate for many years. The couple spent their day visiting patients and posing for photos with people there caring for their loved ones and children.

“Patients and families couldn’t believe their eyes when superstars Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made a surprise visit to Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick this week,” a post on the foundation’s Facebook page reads. “The couple took the time and care to meet kids in our ICU and Oncology ward, bringing an exciting dose of star power with them! Thank you Nicole and Keith for delivering so much joy around the Hospital”

In the photos, Kidman is seen wearing an all-white dress while her husband opted for jeans and a track-jacket. They’re all smiles as they post in one photo with a mother and her son who is in treatment.

Another photo has Kidman delicately touching a small baby being held by a staff member. The baby has several wires and vents attached to his or her body.

In the third photo, They pose on either side of a mother holding her child with similar tubes and vents attached.

Kidman and Urban, who have been married since 2006, share daughters Faith, 8 and Sunday 10. Nicole brought son Connor, 24 and Isabella Jane, 26, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.