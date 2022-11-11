Expand / Collapse search
Feud
Published

Nick Nolte talks rumored Julia Roberts feud when she called him ‘completely disgusting’

Nick Nolte and Julia Roberts had a rumored feud behind the scenes of 'I Love Trouble'

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
"I Love Trouble" stars Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte experienced some real-life trouble behind the scenes, the two reportedly lacking chemistry on set.

While filming the 1994 romantic comedy, Roberts reportedly called Nolte "completely disgusting" during an interview.

"From the moment I met him, we sort of gave each other a hard time, and naturally we get on each other’s nerves," Roberts said, according to The New York Times.

"[While he can be] completely charming and very nice, he’s also completely disgusting. He’s going to hate me for saying this, but he seems to go out of his way to repel people. He’s a kick."

"I Love Trouble" stars Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte experienced some trouble behind the scenes, the two reportedly lacking chemistry on the set. (Getty Images)

Nolte then shot back at the "Pretty Woman" star, telling the Los Angeles Times, "It’s not nice to call someone ‘disgusting.'

Nick Nolte and Julia Roberts standing next to each other in a scene from the film "I Love Trouble," in 1994.

Nick Nolte and Julia Roberts standing next to each other in a scene from the film "I Love Trouble," in 1994. (Touchstone Pictures/Getty Images)

"But she’s not a nice person. Everyone knows that," Nolte remarked.

While filming the 1994 romantic comedy "I Love Trouble," Julia Roberts reportedly called Nick Nolte "completely disgusting" during an interview. (Getty Images )

Nearly 30 years after "I Love Trouble" was released, the actor admits he hasn’t spoken to Roberts since they finished production. However, Nolte says there’s no animosity between the two.

When asked if he and Roberts had "buried the hatchet," Nolte told Insider he hasn't reached out to her, but "it’s buried."

During the recent interview for his role in the film "Rittenhouse Square," he discussed the off-screen drama between him and Roberts.

"I mean, it was absurd what we went through. It was partly my fault and a little bit of hers," Nolte explained. "Julia got married at the beginning of that film, and it was one of those things where I just approached it all wrong."

