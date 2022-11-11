Nick Nolte talks rumored Julia Roberts feud when she called him ‘completely disgusting’

"I Love Trouble" stars Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte experienced some real-life trouble behind the scenes, the two reportedly lacking chemistry on set.

While filming the 1994 romantic comedy, Roberts reportedly called Nolte "completely disgusting" during an interview.

"From the moment I met him, we sort of gave each other a hard time, and naturally we get on each other’s nerves," Roberts said, according to The New York Times.

"[While he can be] completely charming and very nice, he’s also completely disgusting. He’s going to hate me for saying this, but he seems to go out of his way to repel people. He’s a kick."

Nolte then shot back at the "Pretty Woman" star, telling the Los Angeles Times, "It’s not nice to call someone ‘disgusting.'

"But she’s not a nice person. Everyone knows that," Nolte remarked.

Nearly 30 years after "I Love Trouble" was released, the actor admits he hasn’t spoken to Roberts since they finished production. However, Nolte says there’s no animosity between the two.

When asked if he and Roberts had "buried the hatchet," Nolte told Insider he hasn't reached out to her, but "it’s buried."



During the recent interview for his role in the film "Rittenhouse Square," he discussed the off-screen drama between him and Roberts.

"I mean, it was absurd what we went through. It was partly my fault and a little bit of hers," Nolte explained. "Julia got married at the beginning of that film, and it was one of those things where I just approached it all wrong."