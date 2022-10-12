Expand / Collapse search
Julia Roberts and George Clooney discuss 'no dating policy' and becoming 'fast friends'

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on screen for 'Ticket to Paradise,' which also marks her first romantic comedy in more than two decades.

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Julia Roberts and George Clooney are back together again on the silver screen for the first time in more than five years with their new romantic comedy, "Ticket to Paradise."

They first worked together in 2001's "Ocean's Eleven" and collaborated again two years later on "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind." While the Hollywood stars earned their stripes in the industry, dating each other was never part of their stories.

When asked during a recent Access interview if they ever had a "no dating policy" before they were in relationships with other people, both George and Julia seemed perplexed at the mere idea. 

JULIA ROBERTS EXPLAINS WHAT KISSING GEORGE CLOONEY IS LIKE

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have starred in a slew of films together, but never pursued a romantic relationship.

"To not date each other?" Roberts asked. "I don’t think we need to state it."

"It just seemed the right thing to do."

JULIA ROBERTS, GEORGE CLOONEY JOKE FILMING ONE KISS FOR ‘TICKET TO PARADISE’ TOOK ‘SIX MONTHS’ AND ‘80 TAKES’

Julia recently celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary to Danny Moder. Roberts and Moder first met on the set of the 2001 film "The Mexican," in which she starred alongside Brad Pitt. Moder served as a cinematographer.

The "Pretty Woman" star was previously married to country crooner Lyle Lovett from 1993-95. Roberts and Moder have 17-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus "Finn," in addition to son Henry, 14.

"Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship, and we were fast friends right away," Clooney said. "It’s been nothing but fun for us. I don’t think it was ever really a thing." 

Julia Roberts and George Clooney joked they never even thought about dating each other as they became fast friends. The actors were pictured at the "Ticket To Paradise" premiere in September. 

George Clooney and Julia Roberts last worked together on "Money Monster" in 2016.

Clooney married international human-rights attorney Amal Alamuddin in 2014, and the couple welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in 2017.

He joked that his relationship with Roberts was never "let’s take this to a deeper level."

JULIA ROBERTS SAYS HAVING GEORGE CLOONEY ‘SAVED’ HER FROM ‘LONELINESS AND DESPAIR’ DURING FILMING

"We’re on location; Let’s move this up," he laughed. 

Roberts had a visceral reaction to Clooney’s joke and started pretending to choke.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder (seen in 2020) celebrated 20 years of wedded bliss on Independence Day. 

"You didn’t have to react that bad," he said while chuckling.

"Ticket to Paradise" stars Roberts and Clooney as divorced parents of nearly 25 years who are willing to try almost anything to stop their daughter from impulsively marrying a man she just met.

The Ol Parker-directed movie marks the first romantic comedy for Roberts in more than 20 years.

George and Amal Clooney share five-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. 

"People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one," Roberts told The New York Times earlier this year. "If I had read something that I thought was that ‘Notting Hill’ level of writing or ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn’t exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed."

She added, "But even with that, I thought, ‘Well, disaster, because this only works if it’s George Clooney. Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went."

